|
|
Joseph A. Rossner of Weymouth, passed away on August 6, 2019. Joseph was a World War II veteran serving with the United States Army. He was also a 40 year employee for Domino Sugar Company. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (McMahon); loving father of Joseph T. Rossner of Englewood, Fla., Stephen M. Rossner and his wife Kathleen of Pembroke, and Brian D. Rossner and his wife Sherri of Weymouth; Grandpa Joe to Stephani and Dana Rossner; longtime companion of Barbara McGrath of Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Friday from 8:30-10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, followed by his funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Queen Anne Nursing Home for the great care provided for Joe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019