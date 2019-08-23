Home

C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
Joseph A. Tanner Obituary
Joseph A. Tanner, age 76, of Naples, Fla. and formerly of South Weymouth, passed away after saying goodbye to his loving family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Joe was born, raised, and educated in Somerville. He met his beloved wife of 47 years, Silvia, at Egypt Beach in Scituate when they were teenagers. Joe and Sylvia were married in May of 1965 and then settled in Braintree where they lived for many years raising their family together. Joe worked at Polaroid for over 30 years and, after retirement, moved to South Weymouth where he has resided for the last fourteen years. Joe was a hard worker. At Polaroid he endured the night shift for many years in order to provide a better life for his family. Joe was a member of the Masons and the K of C and he enjoyed gardening, dancing, and cruises. Joe was predeceased by his wife Silvia Tanner (Marini). He is survived by his fiance Maria Taylor of Naples, Fla., his daughters Keri Russo and her husband Michael of Tucson, Ariz. and Julie Tanner of Weymouth. Joe is also the loving grandfather of Jared and Ashley, and the brother of Judy Begen and William Tanner. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Joe on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq) Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 27, at 9 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass which will be at 10 a.m. in the St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth. Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019
