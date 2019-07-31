|
|
Joseph Bernard Kerrissey Jr., 74, of Plymouth passed away peacefully July 25, 2019, after a long illness. Originally from Milton, Joe was a graduate of Worchester Polytechnic Institute and was a professional engineer dedicated to his career in highway construction. He was a car enthusiast, avid skier and held his professional ski instructor of America Level II certification with pride. He was also a devoted powerboater who loved Worlds End in Hingham and served as Commodore of South Shore Yacht Club, a position he cherished. Remembered for his quick wit and humor, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A graveside burial service is planned at St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham, August 7, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019