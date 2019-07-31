Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kerrissey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph B. Kerrissey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph B. Kerrissey Jr. Obituary
Joseph Bernard Kerrissey Jr., 74, of Plymouth passed away peacefully July 25, 2019, after a long illness. Originally from Milton, Joe was a graduate of Worchester Polytechnic Institute and was a professional engineer dedicated to his career in highway construction. He was a car enthusiast, avid skier and held his professional ski instructor of America Level II certification with pride. He was also a devoted powerboater who loved Worlds End in Hingham and served as Commodore of South Shore Yacht Club, a position he cherished. Remembered for his quick wit and humor, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A graveside burial service is planned at St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham, August 7, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.