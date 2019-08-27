Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Church
147 North St.
Hingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Yuska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Yuska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Yuska Obituary
Joseph J. Yuska, age 73, entered into eternal life on August 23, 2019. Joe grew up in Elizabeth, N.J., and lived in Hingham for many years before moving to Weymouth in 2005. Mr. Yuska was a systems analyst for Control Data Company of Waltham and the State of Mass College Computer Network. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn (Gavin); devoted father of Joseph J. III and his wife Randy of Haverhill, David and his wife Kathleen of Cary, N.C., and Denis Yuska and his fiance Kelly Drysdale of Weymouth; beloved brother of Michael Yuska of Texas. Also survived by 5 grandsons. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing, on Thursday, August 29, at 9:15 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, 147 North St., Hingham, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 6 until 9 p.m. For directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now