1/1
Joseph L. McPhee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph L. McPhee, of South Weymouth, formerly of East Boston, died July 11, 2020. Joseph worked as a truck driver for over 35 years, retiring from Teamsters Local 25. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan and an automobile enthusiast. Joseph was hard working and devoted to his family. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Donna (DiFazio) McPhee of South Weymouth. Devoted father of Joe and Frank McPhee of Quincy. Cherished son of the late Edward and Flora McPhee and son-in-law of the late Frank and Sundy DiFazio. Also survived by many extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday 8:30-10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opposite So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Clare Parish, Braintree. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Josephs family understands if you are unable to gather with them at this time. Friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved