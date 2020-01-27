Home

Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Glad Tidings Church at Bethany Congregational Church
18 Spear Street
Quincy, MA
Joyce M. (Hanrahan) Loud, of Weymouth, died peacefully at her home, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family who cared for her until the very end. She was 75. Born in Boston and raised in Weymouth, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anne Rita (McKinnon) Hanrahan. Joyce was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1961. For more than 40 years, Joyce was an active member at Glad Tidings Church, involved as a board member, deacon and Sunday school teacher. She also prepared communion, taught new believers class, and hosted bible studies in her home. Joyce's faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life. She loved keeping a nice home for her family. The greatest joys in her life came from being a mother, and especially a grandmother to Nicholas. Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Richard H. Loud of Hingham and the devoted mother of Richard H. Loud, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Weymouth, Michael J. Loud of New Hampshire and Katherine M. Loud of Quincy. She was also the proud grandmother of Nicholas H. Loud of Weymouth. Joyce was the dear sister of Charles Hanrahan and Jane Blake both of Weymouth and the late Robert Hanrahan, Louis Hanrahan and Dennis Hanrahan. She was the dear sister-in-law of Janice Hanrahan of Weymouth, Barbara Hanrahan of Hingham and Gloria Hanrahan-Lane of Hingham. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Glad Tidings Church at Bethany Congregational Church, 18 Spear Street, Quincy. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joyce may be made to Glad Tidings Church at Bethany Congregational Church, 18 Spear Street, Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020
