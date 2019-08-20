|
|
Joyce V. (Barton) Shores of Weymouth passed away on August 17, 2019, at age 90. Born in Liverpool, England, she was raised and educated in Quincy and lived in Weymouth since 1956. A graduate of UMass, she earned a master's degree in child psychology and retired after teaching school in Boston for many years. The beloved wife of the late George L. Shores, Joyce was the loving mother of William Edward Shores Sr. of Solon, Maine, and Rebecca M. Stokes and her husband Robert of Plymouth; dear grandmother of Karli Stokes and Tanya Johnson of Plymouth, William Shores Jr. of Weymouth and Shaun Stokes and his wife Tori of Plymouth; great-grandmother of Brandy, Hayden, Rayna and Cullan; beloved sister of the late Brenda Manley, John Barton and Edward Barton; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Wednesday, August 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Burial is at Old North Cemetery Weymouth. Donations in Joyce's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St., Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019