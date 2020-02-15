|
|
Judith A. (Colasanti) Farina, of Hanson, formerly of Weymouth, passed away on February 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 67. Born and raised in Weymouth, Judy graduated from Weymouth High School, Class of 1970. She later went on to get her Associates Degree from Quincy College. Judy had many passions in life, including traveling to warm and sunny destinations, dancing to Rock and Roll music and spending time with family, friends, and pets. She was the life of any party. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Judy will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Judy was the wife of the late Mark D. Farina. Loving mother of Rachael Wilcox of Australia, Lauren Frame of Halifax and Kara Reynolds of Texas. Devoted sister of Carolyn Colasanti Bystrek of Calif., Peter Colasanti of Calif. and Karen Eckl of Carver. Dear grandmother to Nolan and Sarah Frame and Charlotte Reynolds. Also survived by nieces, friends and her beloved cat "Petey". Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, February 18, from 4 | 7 p.m. immediately followed by a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020