Judith Ann Fuller, age 79, of Weymouth passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Judy was born in Somerville, then moved to Weymouth at a young age. After graduating Weymouth High School, she married her husband, James Weaver, and they settled in Weymouth to start a family. Judy worked for many years managing banquet facilities. In 1989 she married her second husband, Russell Fuller. Judy was a woman of strong faith and was active at First Church in Weymouth for many years. She also enjoyed big band music, dancing, knitting, and helping her friends that she made at Colonial Village. Judy is survived by her children June Simmons and her husband Mark of S. Weymouth, Jim Weaver and his wife Amy of Norton, and Joan Weaver of Florida, her grandchildren Ashley, James, Jocelyn, Jamie, Kelly, and Jackson. She is also survived by her siblings Robert Elder and Carolyn Grannan. Funeral arrangements for Judy are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth. At Judy's own request, her burial service at Village Cemetery in Weymouth will be private for her immediate family. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com
