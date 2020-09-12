1/
Judith A. Fuller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Fuller, age 79, of Weymouth passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Judy was born in Somerville, then moved to Weymouth at a young age. After graduating Weymouth High School, she married her husband, James Weaver, and they settled in Weymouth to start a family. Judy worked for many years managing banquet facilities. In 1989 she married her second husband, Russell Fuller. Judy was a woman of strong faith and was active at First Church in Weymouth for many years. She also enjoyed big band music, dancing, knitting, and helping her friends that she made at Colonial Village. Judy is survived by her children June Simmons and her husband Mark of S. Weymouth, Jim Weaver and his wife Amy of Norton, and Joan Weaver of Florida, her grandchildren Ashley, James, Jocelyn, Jamie, Kelly, and Jackson. She is also survived by her siblings Robert Elder and Carolyn Grannan. Funeral arrangements for Judy are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth. At Judy's own request, her burial service at Village Cemetery in Weymouth will be private for her immediate family. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved