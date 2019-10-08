Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Fleming


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Fleming Obituary
Judith Kilroy Fleming of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on October 6, 2019, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her pride and joy, her loving sons, five grandchildren and dear family members. Affectionately named "Nannie" by her five grandchildren, Judy is survived by her sons, William Fleming and his wife Christine of Hanover and their children Jack and Amanda; Scott Fleming and his wife Nicole of Weymouth and their children Shawn, Connor and Justin; her brothers, Rev. Paul Kilroy, Chaplain of Regis College and Gerard and his wife Andrea Kilroy of Medford; a niece, Erika Kilroy of Lynn; and nephew, Jared Kilroy of Medford. She was predeceased by her son, James Michael Fleming, her parents, James and Dorothy Kilroy, and her dear friend, Willam Alex. Judy was born in Boston, June 23, 1947, to James and Dorothy Kilroy. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston and worked for many years at Brush Hill Care Center of Milton where she had many friends. Judy was a devoted mother, sister, "Nannie" and "Auntie" to her extended family. She will be remembered for her love of family, sense of humor and strong faith that allowed her to overcome many obstacles in life. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time at her grandkids sporting events and with family at holidays, birthdays and family gatherings. She was an avid Boston sports fan and loved her Patriots. She will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth, at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now