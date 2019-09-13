Home

June L. Sutcliffe

June L. Sutcliffe Obituary
June L. Sutcliffe, age 87, passed away on August 31, 2019. June was born in Worcester. She graduated Mass, Memorial Hospital and Boston University School of Nursing followed by over 30 years in the nursing industry. June held many positions in various Boston and Worcester hospitals until retiring from Long Island Hospital when it closed in 1991. She was a very kind, giving person who loved cooking for neighbors and was dedicated to Holy Nativity Church in S. Weymouth for many years. Services for June will be private at her request. She will be interred in Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. Funeral services for June are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019
