Karen J. Slavinsky, age 60, of Weymouth entered into eternal life on October 7, 2020, surrounded by family at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham after a long battle with cancer. Karen was a lifelong resident of Weymouth graduating from Weymouth High School in 1977 and attended University of Mass at Amherst. She was employed at T.J. Maxx in Braintree for 27 years where she made many friends. Karen was the daughter of the late Oliver and Blanche Slavinsky. Beloved sister of Elaine and her husband Richard Yamashita of Maui, Hawaii, John P. and his wife Sheila of Marstons Mills, Judy Serafini of Rockland, Robert of Mashpee, and Ronald and his wife Mary Lynch of Cohasset. Sister-in-law of the late Joseph Serafini and the late Phyllis Slavinsky. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and cousins, along with longtime family friend Virginia Haviland of Canton. Private funeral services were made by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Research Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445.



