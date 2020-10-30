1/
Karen J. Slavinsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen J. Slavinsky, age 60, of Weymouth entered into eternal life on October 7, 2020, surrounded by family at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham after a long battle with cancer. Karen was a lifelong resident of Weymouth graduating from Weymouth High School in 1977 and attended University of Mass at Amherst. She was employed at T.J. Maxx in Braintree for 27 years where she made many friends. Karen was the daughter of the late Oliver and Blanche Slavinsky. Beloved sister of Elaine and her husband Richard Yamashita of Maui, Hawaii, John P. and his wife Sheila of Marstons Mills, Judy Serafini of Rockland, Robert of Mashpee, and Ronald and his wife Mary Lynch of Cohasset. Sister-in-law of the late Joseph Serafini and the late Phyllis Slavinsky. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and cousins, along with longtime family friend Virginia Haviland of Canton. Private funeral services were made by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Research Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved