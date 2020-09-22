Karen Orcutt

Karen (Mann) Orcutt passed away on August 6, 2020, after a brief illness in The Villages, Fla. She was predeceased by her loving husband, William A. Orcutt in August, 2018. Karen was born in Lowell, Mass., December 24, 1933. She was a graduate of Bridgewater State College, where she earned a degree as a physical education teacher. Karen and Bill met at Bridgewater and they married and raised their family in Weymouth, Mass. Karen worked as a physical education teacher before her children were born. She later worked as an administrative assistant in several companies. Upon retirement, she and Bill moved to Florida and had many wonderful adventures together. Karen was a trustee of her church, the Congregational Church of Summerfield, Fla., where a memorial service was held for her on August 13. While in Weymouth, Karen was active at her church, Old South Union, and she was an avid quilter, crafts person and gardener. She loved everything to do with family and delighted in the many family reunions that were held around the country over the years. She was witty, caring and generous and all who knew her became fast friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Karen never missed a graduation, wedding, or other family event, where she was the life of the party. Karen was the proud mother of Sherilyn (Zimmerman) and husband Scott of Herndon, Va., Kerilyn (Bristow) and husband Preston of Woodstock, Vt., Debra (Yorko) and husband Garth of Bonita Springs, Fla., Jane (Kirsch) and husband Paul of Weymouth and Douglas and his wife Cindy (Pepe) of Helena, Ala. She was the proudest "Nana" to 13 grandchildren and "Great Nana" to 7 great-grandchildren. She never got to meet her newest granddaughter, born September 18. She also leaves behind a sister, Penny Zwicker, two brothers, Philip and Curtis Mann, a sister-in-law, Bette Johnson. She had many nieces and nephews who loved her as well. A celebration of life will be held for her next summer in Weymouth. Donations in her memory can be made to the Terry O. Martinson Scholarship Fund at Old South Union Church, Weymouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store