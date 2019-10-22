|
|
Katherine M. Mahoney, 60, of Weymouth passed away October 19, 2019 surrounded by the love, comfort and care of family following a short illness. She was the loving daughter of Virginia "Alice" Koceniak of Weymouth and the late John Ferullo. Devoted wife of 29 years to Philip Mahoney. Cherished mother of Olivia Mahoney of Weymouth, James Bunner of Quincy and Sergeant First Class Justin Damon of Weymouth. She was the dear sister of John Ferullo of Quincy, Mark Koceniak of Rockland, Paul Koceniak of Weymouth and Jay Koceniak of Holbrook. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, aunts, uncles and extended family. Kat was raised in Quincy and attended Quincy schools. She was a very talented cook, and enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, spending time with family and friends and visiting area casinos. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her visiting hours Friday, October 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral and burial arrangements are private. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019