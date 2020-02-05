Home

Kathleen A. (Cunningham) Newman, age 99, of Weymouth passed away December 22, 2019. Kathleen was born, raised and educated in the St. Margaret's Parish of Dorchester. It was at St. Margaret's she met and married her beloved husband of 46 years, Edmond. Kath and Ed started a family of four in Dorchester and moved to Weymouth in 1963. Kathleen worked in the fabric department in Jordan Marsh for over 10 years. She enjoyed many years square dancing with her "Buckaroos", interior decorating, sewing and baking. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Edmond J. Newman. She was the loving mother of Carol Bastian and her husband Bart of NJ, Marie Feely and her husband, James of Weymouth, and the late David and Judith Newman; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. Sadly missed by Margaret Sanders. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the funeral Mass for Kathleen on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Augustine's Church, located at 43 Essex St., Andover. Burial will be in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Andover, following the Mass.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020
