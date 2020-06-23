Kathleen J. Doolin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen J. (Heuvelmans) Doolin of Weymouth, died June 17, 2020 at the age of 95. Kathleen grew up in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School. In her earlier years, Kathleen enjoyed traveling, bowling and had a passion for reading. Her family was the center of her life and she cherished every minute with the ones she loved. Kathleen will be remembered for her loving personality. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Doolin. Loving mother of Richard Doolin, Jr. and his wife Blanche of Sandwich, Lorraine Welsh and her husband John of Hanover, Janet Jacobson and her husband Joe of Kingston, Carol Berna of Kingston, Kenneth Doolin of Sandwich and Michael Doolin and his wife Judy of Hanover. Devoted grandma of 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 9 -10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Funeral Mass will be private. Burial in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathleen may e made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045 for directions or online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved