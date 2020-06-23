Kathleen J. (Heuvelmans) Doolin of Weymouth, died June 17, 2020 at the age of 95. Kathleen grew up in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School. In her earlier years, Kathleen enjoyed traveling, bowling and had a passion for reading. Her family was the center of her life and she cherished every minute with the ones she loved. Kathleen will be remembered for her loving personality. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Doolin. Loving mother of Richard Doolin, Jr. and his wife Blanche of Sandwich, Lorraine Welsh and her husband John of Hanover, Janet Jacobson and her husband Joe of Kingston, Carol Berna of Kingston, Kenneth Doolin of Sandwich and Michael Doolin and his wife Judy of Hanover. Devoted grandma of 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 9 -10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Funeral Mass will be private. Burial in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathleen may e made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045 for directions or online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.