Kathleen M. (Avery) Evans formerly of Weymouth, age 68, passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1951, the daughter of the late Walter Aloysius and Mary Catherine (Cotter) Avery. Kathy was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School and went on to obtain her nursing degree from Quincy City Hospital. She worked as a registered nurse in labor and delivery for years before proudly becoming a stay at home mom. She was known and loved by many neighborhood kids, schoolmates, bandmates and teammates along the way in her years as a devoted supporter of her own children, Kerry and Brian. Later in life she worked her way up to management at TJX Companies happily serving at many local T.J. Maxx stores around the South Shore and making friends along the way. Her happiest times were spent baking with her granddaughter, shopping for gifts for friends and family, decorating for each holiday and watching Disney movies with her grandsons. Loving mother of Kerry Evans Trapp (Michael) and beloved Grammy to Isabella Evans of Berkley, and Evan and Brady Trapp of Eagan, MN. Her heart was irretrievably broken when she was preceded in death by her brother Richard (Rick) and her son Brian. She is survived by two brothers, Joseph Avery of Billerica and Paul Avery of West Roxbury. She will be remembered for her selfless spirit, kind heart and gentle soul. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Friday October 25, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), followed by her Funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019