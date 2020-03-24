Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen MacKinnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen P. MacKinnon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen P. MacKinnon Obituary
Kathleen P. (Blaisdell) MacKinnon of Weymouth, died March 18, 2020. Kathy was talented at many crafts whether it was baking elaborate birthday cakes for her family, crocheting beautiful sweaters for her grandchildren or designing lovely holiday centerpieces. She even had her own cake business in her early years and a successful career in housing. She loved holidays, birthdays, decorating and hosting family and friends. Kathy was grateful to raise her family in a beach side community and enjoyed the lifestyle that accompanied that. She cared deeply about her family and was always there for you when you needed her. She will be profoundly missed. She was the devoted mother of Dan MacKinnon and his wife Liza of Duxbury and Mike MacKinnon of Weymouth; cherished "RaRa Kathy" of Megan, Emma and Connor MacKinnon; loving sister of Neil Blaisdell of Swampscott, the late Mary Savage and the late Elaine Curtin. Also survived by nieces and nephews and her dearest friend and unofficial sister Cathy Watts. In keeping with current health concerns regarding the coronavirus, services will be private. Kathy will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -