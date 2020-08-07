Kenneth "UK" V. Richards, 94, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. He is survived by his niece, Lois Catherine Richards, great-niece, Caryn Condon and her wife Kathryn Cronin, and great-niece, Sandra Nordstrom and her husband Carl, and many dear friends. Son of the late William and Florence Richards and brother of the late Gerald and Mary (Vissa) Richards, Kenny was a lifelong resident of Weymouth. Kenny was a veteran of World War II; he served in the U.S. Army 975th Field Artillery and was wounded in action at the Battle of the Bulge. He worked for many years at Supreme Market before moving to the United States Postal Service until he retired in 1992. Kenny volunteered his time serving Meals on Wheels to those in need on the South Shore and supported the hearing impaired by using his skills in sign language. He also enjoyed his furry friends and supported the Animal Humane Society. He loved to travel, whether it be to Alaska, Italy or the United Kingdom (indeed where he received his nickname UK), Kenny was always up for an adventure. He enjoyed reading historical books and books about his English heritage. Kenny's true passion was spending time with his family and friends. A member of the Prime Timer's Club and a frequent patron of Doyle's and the "99", he relished the laughter and time he spent with his great group of friends. Kenny was a beloved uncle to his family. His love and kindness were so pervasive that many adopted him as their Uncle Kenny too. UK had touched many lives in his 94 years. He leaves a breadth of humorous stories and wonderfully kind moments that have touched his family's hearts. His legacy as everyone's Uncle Kenny is one they cherish and provides proof of a life well lived and loved. Assisting the family was Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA. Private services were held.



