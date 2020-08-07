1/1
Kenneth V. Richards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "UK" V. Richards, 94, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. He is survived by his niece, Lois Catherine Richards, great-niece, Caryn Condon and her wife Kathryn Cronin, and great-niece, Sandra Nordstrom and her husband Carl, and many dear friends. Son of the late William and Florence Richards and brother of the late Gerald and Mary (Vissa) Richards, Kenny was a lifelong resident of Weymouth. Kenny was a veteran of World War II; he served in the U.S. Army 975th Field Artillery and was wounded in action at the Battle of the Bulge. He worked for many years at Supreme Market before moving to the United States Postal Service until he retired in 1992. Kenny volunteered his time serving Meals on Wheels to those in need on the South Shore and supported the hearing impaired by using his skills in sign language. He also enjoyed his furry friends and supported the Animal Humane Society. He loved to travel, whether it be to Alaska, Italy or the United Kingdom (indeed where he received his nickname UK), Kenny was always up for an adventure. He enjoyed reading historical books and books about his English heritage. Kenny's true passion was spending time with his family and friends. A member of the Prime Timer's Club and a frequent patron of Doyle's and the "99", he relished the laughter and time he spent with his great group of friends. Kenny was a beloved uncle to his family. His love and kindness were so pervasive that many adopted him as their Uncle Kenny too. UK had touched many lives in his 94 years. He leaves a breadth of humorous stories and wonderfully kind moments that have touched his family's hearts. His legacy as everyone's Uncle Kenny is one they cherish and provides proof of a life well lived and loved. Assisting the family was Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA. Private services were held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved