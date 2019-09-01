|
Lauraine Mamaty (St. Pierre), age 86, of Holliston passed away with family by her side on August 29, 2019. Laurie was raised and educated in Waltham and Cambridge. She married the love of her life, Frank, in 1970 and he passed away a short two years later. Laurie lived in Weymouth where she raised her family for 40 years and most recently lived in Holliston for the last five years. Being a single mom, she worked hard to provide for her family while also setting an example for her children. Laurie loved yard sales and had a talent for creating beautiful dcor without spending much. She enjoyed yard sales, writing poetry, singing, and acting in plays. Laurie was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Mamaty. She is survived by her loving children Robin Cremin and her husband Peter of Chelsea, Mark LeLievre and his significant other Carolyn Heselton of Maine, Joyce Haapaoja and her husband Neal of Rockland, and Brian LeLievre and his wife Bernice of Medway. Laurie is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Michael, Eric, Steven, Jessica, and Jaime and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to the visitation for Laurie on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9 -11a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Laurie's memory to the Bethany House Ministries at 1049 Main St., Millis, MA 02054. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019