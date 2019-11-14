|
|
Leonard F. "Lenny" or "Pema" Small died peacefully at Harbor House Nursing Center on November 10, 2019, in Hingham, at the age of 78. Lenny is survived by his children, Robert Small, Chuck (Lisa) Martin, James Martin, Kimberly (Paul) Wohler, Nancy Monaghan, and John (Ellen) Marks; his sibling, Grace Quatieri; many nieces, and his many beloved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth (Connery) Small, son, Daniel Martin, son-in-law, Brian Monaghan, and his "best friend" brother-in-law, and Frank Quatieri. Lenny was born August 15, 1941, in Somerville, to John Small and Grace Anderson. He served proudly in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer from 1962 to 1965. After his return to civilian life, Lenny began working as a plumber and successfully ran his own plumbing business for many years. Lenny was very accomplished in the building trades and could often be found woodworking to create many treasures for his grandchildren. It seemed there was nothing he couldn't fix, build, or figure out. He was a generous individual who loved easily and was passionate about caring for and protecting those he loved. A private memorial service will be held at his son's home in Norwell, for family members. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to at stjude.org or the NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund at nvna.org. The family would like to thank the Harbor House Nursing Center and NVNA and Hospice nurses for all of their compassionate care and support. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019