Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-0920
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
Letitia Poole


1950 - 2019
Letitia "Tisha" Poole, 69, of Weymouth, died on August 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness, at Season's Hospice, Milton. Born in South Boston, March 4, 1950, to the late Merle R. and Letitia M. (Wilson) Poole, her family moved to Quincy at a young age being the oldest of five children. Letitia found great joy at spending time with her large family being the oldest of 21 grandchildren and aunt of six nieces and nephews. She retired from Boston Edison, where she worked as an executive secretary for 31 years. She is survived by brothers, John Poole and his longtime companion Susan Prince of Weymouth, Richard Poole and wife Paula of Hanover, Stephen and wife Jean of Plymouth; and sister, Diane Frazier and husband Leon of Hilton Head, S.C. Tisha was also the proud aunt to Keith Poole, Nicole and Ryan Frazier, Kristin Williams, Kathleen Concannon and Brendan Poole. Memorial visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland, on Friday, August 16, from 4-7 p.m. All other services will be private. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
