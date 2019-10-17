|
Lindsey Aldyth Cyr entered into eternal life on October 11, 2019. Lindy was a lifelong Weymouth resident. She graduated from Weymouth High School, class of 1962. She represented Weymouth High on the Jordan Marsh Fashion Council in 1962. Lindsey was a legal secretary for several firms in Boston including C. Peter R. Gossels. After that, Lindsey established her own court reporting service. She was the devoted and beloved mother of the late Douglas Cyr and N. Alexander Cyr of Weymouth; beloved niece of the late Walter and Nancy MacLeod; beloved granddaughter of the late Mabel M. MacLeod. Funeral services are private. For burial plans, email [email protected] Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019