Louis P. Varrasso
Louis P. Varasso, of Quincy, died June 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Louie worked as a janitor for Quincy Medical Center for many years. He was pleasant and kind and enjoyed the company of people. He was the loving brother of Carolann Schultz of Weymouth, Guido Varrasso of Hingham, Mary Gargano of Randolph, Eleanor Rainwater of KY, Augustine Varrasso of Randolph, the late Francis Varrasso, and the late Paul Varrasso. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louie may be made to Father Bills Place, 38 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Louis's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
June 22, 2020
I live in New York now. He lived next door when I was a little kid. I always remember him at family weddings and family gatherings. My condolences
to the family.
Paula Varrasso Spruck
Paula Spruck
