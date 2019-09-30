|
Lucie A. Ward, of North Weymouth, died September 28, 2019 at the age of 71. Lucie enjoyed her work as a secretary at Hingham Middle School for many years. Faith and family were very important in her life. Her greatest joy was to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her abundant kindness and forgiving nature. Beloved wife of 49 years to Thomas J. Ward. Loving mother of Michael T. Ward and wife Gail of Plymouth; Amy June Green and fiance Kevin Burns of Weymouth; and Karen E. Tierney and husband Matthew of Weymouth. Devoted "Nana" of Adam Ward, Jason Ward, Paige Green, Luke Tierney, and Juliet Tierney. Loving sister of Robert Lapierre and wife Noella of Newington, Conn.; Claude Lapierre and wife Linda of Columbia, Conn.; and June Krampitz and husband Jack of Bristol, Conn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Lucie may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019