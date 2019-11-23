|
Margaret A. "Peggy" Joyce of Weymouth, died November 22, 2019, at the age of 84. Peggy grew up in South Boston. She and her devoted husband Coleman "Joe" raised their family in Weymouth and were happily married for over 62 years. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida and was a regular at Disney and the other Orlando parks. Peggy's family was the focus of her life and the source of her joy. She will be remembered as a friend to all who met her. She was the loving mother of Peggy Dewey and husband Gray; Maureen Dustin and husband Dan; Karen Libby and husband Steven; and Diane Dustin and husband Duffy; all of Weymouth. Cherished "Nana" of Gray, Elise, Steven, Brian, Camberleigh, Derek, Alyssa and great-grandchildren Amari, Saleema and Luca. Sister of Bette Manning and husband Paul of South Boston. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 1309 Beacon St., Brookline, MA 02446. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019