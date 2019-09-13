Home

Margaret M. (Nickerson) DelRosso, age 79, of S. Weymouth passed away with loving family by her side on September 9, 2019. Peggy was born and raised in Quincy. She met her husband, Adrian, through church and they were married in 1960. That same year they settled in S. Weymouth in the home where they still currently resided. Peggy worked at Talbots in Hingham for 30 years until she retired in 2000. She was very active in Weymouth especially in any activity she could be with children. She volunteered as a Den Mother, CCD teacher, and 18 years at the Nash School. Peggy was a talented knitter and enjoyed playing cards but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. Peggy is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years Adriano DelRosso of S. Weymouth; her beloved children, Antonio DelRosso of Weymouth, Adriana DelRosso of Weymouth, and Arthur DelRosso and his wife Jennifer of Weymouth; her cherished grandchildren, David, Stephanie, Nicholas, Megan, William, and Aiden. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Lucy (DiBenedetto) Nickerson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Peggy on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home Monday morning at 9 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass which will be at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Peggy may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center at One Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019
