Margaret M. Farrenkopf, 92, passed away on April 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husbands, Irving B. Hunt and James Farrenkopf, and son, Richard Farrenkopf. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Hunt (South Weymouth) and Eleanor Langdon (West Roxbury); her siblings, John Ingham (Marshfield) and Mildred Mullen (Florida); her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was born February 10, 1928, in Boston, but lived most of her life in beloved South Weymouth. Margaret was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed going on long walks, vacationing in the White Mountains and always celebrated life. Her family and friends will remember her fondly for the love of her town, South Weymouth, knitting and champagne. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Margaret's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020