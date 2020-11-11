Margaret T. "Peggy" Lipfin of Weymouth, formerly of South Boston, passed away with her family by her side on November 9, 2020. Peggy was born in Boston, to the late Francis and Margaret Keenan. She grew up in South Boston and attended South Boston High School. Peggy worked for many years as an activities director at Bayside Nursing Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and visiting the casino. Beloved wife of the late George E. Lipfin. Loving mother of William F. Carleton Jr. and his wife Dawn Lynne of Whitman, Shawn P. Carleton of Weymouth, Annemarie E. Perkins and her husband Thomas of FL and James J. Carleton and his wife Lauren of Needham. Dear sister of Marie Gurley and her husband James of Dorchester and Frank Keenan of Weymouth. Proud grandmother of Courtney, Ryan, Ashleigh, Victoria, Kathryn, Gavin, James, Brenna and Andrew. Longtime companion of John Delorey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend the funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Peggy to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Spleen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For those who cannot gather together with Peggy's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. Those that cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.