|
|
Marie Frances (Burns) Wade passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Fla. She was born in Boston, to the late Roxie Ramey and Thomas Burns, January 12, 1945. She attended parochial school in Boston and spent most of her life in the Boston area and South Weymouth, Mass., before moving to Lake Placid, Fla., where she resided with her husband of 40 years, Alan G. Wade. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. During her life she held several titles and secretarial jobs, but the title she held closest to her heart was Nana. She generously sacrificed her life to be the selfless caregiver to her family, always making sure they came first and doing so with a smile on her face and love in her heart. Her grandchildren, their friends and many others affectionately called her "Nana" and all the cousins and their children just called her "Auntie". She had a unique way of making people in her life feel important, special and loved. She was the most loyal and caring friend, tolerant and accepting of everyone, never judgmental. Her life's worth can be measured best not by her accomplishments or her possessions, but by the good deeds she graciously bestowed upon others. She was truly special, made abundantly clear by the countless weeping hearts she leaves behind. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Yvonne Campbell, her sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Evans, Frances Altomonte and Harriet Rosenbloom. She will be missed beyond measure by her loving family, husband, Alan G. Wade; daughter, Regina Heldreth and son-in-law, Douglas Heldreth; cherished grandchildren, Danielle Campbell, Jaime Campbell, Matthew Heldreth and Hope Heldreth; loving great-grandchildren, Aiva Wiggins and Collin Campbell; her brothers, Thomas Burns, John Burns, Paul Burns, James Burns; and sisters, Judy Richards and Roxanne D'Ambra; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. At her request, private arrangements will be held by her immediate family in Massachusetts. Memorials, if desired, can be made to a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019