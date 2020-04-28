|
Marie L. (Ferrino) MacDonald, age 94, entered into eternal life on April 27, 2020. Marie was born in Weymouth and lived there for many years until moving to East Bridgewater over 20 years ago. Mrs. MacDonald was an administrator at South Shore Buick in Quincy and also for Best Chevrolet in Hingham before her retirement. She loved being together with her family and grandchildren for summer get togethers. Marie enjoyed playing bingo and enjoyed a little gambling at Foxwoods. She loved having many Sunday and holiday dinners with her family cooking and preparing the meals and baking her delicious pies. Marie was the most loving, kind and generous person in this world and anyone knowing her could testify to this. Marie was very devoted to God and prayer. Daughter of the late Vincenzo and Madelyn Ferrino Beloved wife of the late John N. MacDonald. Devoted mother of John F. and his partner, Maureen of Holbrook, Betty Ann St. Croix and her husband Ralph of East Bridgewater, Robert J. of Weymouth, Neil T. of East Bridgewater, Madelyn Foster and her husband Daniel of East Bridgewater and the late James R. MacDonald. Mother-in-law to Joan MacDonald of Weymouth. Grandmother to Samantha Carrol of Conn., James St. Croix of Weymouth, Patrick St. Croix of East Bridgewater, Neil St. Croix of Halifax and Jaclyn Ferrara of East Bridgewater, Christopher MacDonald of Weymouth, Daniel and Madison Foster of East Bridgewater. Great-grandmother to James M. St. Croix, Jack and Justin Carrol and Phoenix Ferrara. Beloved aunt to Carmen Ferrino and Theresa O'Reilly and Anthony Dwyer, all from Texas. Sister of the late Betty Gibbons, Jean Dwyer, and Marshal Ferrino. Due to the virus, burial in Blue Hill Cemetery is private. Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Her family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Southwood Nursing Home in Norwell for caring for Marie. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For messages, see ClancyLucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020