Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Connolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn I. Connolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn I. Connolly Obituary
Marilyn I. (Bunszell) Connolly of Weymouth, died October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Connolly, she was the loving mother of Sally Connolly and her boyfriend Paul Bartlett of Weymouth, Kathy Mogan of Weymouth, Edward Connolly of Holbrook, Michael Connolly of Holbrook and the late Kelly White; devoted Nana of Steven, Max, Michael, Kara, Dylan, Sheila and the late Kelly; cherished great Nanni of Myles; caring sister of John Bunszell and his wife Margie of Weymouth, Joseph Bunszell and his wife Marie of Weymouth and the late Barbara, Patricia, Audrey, Buddy, Bobby, Jimmy and Donald. Also survived by many nieces and nephews whom loved her very much, especially Pattie OConnor of Weymouth. Marilyn was born in Boston. She was a devoted family woman who cherished the time spent with those she loved. Marilyn enjoyed playing bingo, trips to Foxwoods and listening to 40s music. She adored animals, especially her dog Bailey. Marilyn will be remembered for her kind and generous personality. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now