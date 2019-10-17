|
|
Marilyn I. (Bunszell) Connolly of Weymouth, died October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Connolly, she was the loving mother of Sally Connolly and her boyfriend Paul Bartlett of Weymouth, Kathy Mogan of Weymouth, Edward Connolly of Holbrook, Michael Connolly of Holbrook and the late Kelly White; devoted Nana of Steven, Max, Michael, Kara, Dylan, Sheila and the late Kelly; cherished great Nanni of Myles; caring sister of John Bunszell and his wife Margie of Weymouth, Joseph Bunszell and his wife Marie of Weymouth and the late Barbara, Patricia, Audrey, Buddy, Bobby, Jimmy and Donald. Also survived by many nieces and nephews whom loved her very much, especially Pattie OConnor of Weymouth. Marilyn was born in Boston. She was a devoted family woman who cherished the time spent with those she loved. Marilyn enjoyed playing bingo, trips to Foxwoods and listening to 40s music. She adored animals, especially her dog Bailey. Marilyn will be remembered for her kind and generous personality. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019