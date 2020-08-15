1/1
Marion L. Louzan
Marion L. (Guilbault) Louzan, of Weymouth, died August 14, 2020. Marion was employed for over 30 years for the Weymouth Public Schools as a school teacher. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Louzan. Loving mother of Robert M. Louzan and his wife Susan of Mashpee, Patricia McGrath and her late husband Bruce Julien of FL and Hull, and Peter M. Louzan and his wife Michelle of Quincy. Sister of the late Harvey Guilbault and his wife Rosemary. Also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main St. (Rte,18 opposite So. Shore Hospital), followed by her funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. The visitation will be livestreamed and the funeral Mass will be recorded and available to view on Marions obituary, shortly after. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals of Eastern Massachusetts, 484 Main St., 6th Floor, Worcester, MA 01608. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.keohane. com or call 781-335-0045.

Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2020.
