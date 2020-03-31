|
Marjorie A. "Marge" (Brinkmann) O'Brien of Weymouth, 83, passed away on March 28, 2020. Marge always enjoyed travelling with her sisters. In her spare time, Marge was an avid reader, and she liked following the Boston Red Sox, playing bingo, cards, and the casinos. She had a great love for her dogs Archie and Sam. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late John J. O'Brien, she was the loving mother of John J. O'Brien and his wife Marya of Abington, Marjorie A. Bonzagni and her late husband Craig of Plymouth, Lorraine C. Galvin and her husband Leo of Abington, Lawrence J. O'Brien of Weymouth, Daniel P. O'Brien of Weymouth, and Catherine J. O'Brien and her significant other Paul Huston of Great Falls, Mont.; grandmother of Matthew Galvin, Amy Galvin and her fiance Josh Reddington, Derek Bonzagni and his wife Amanda, and Jaclyn Bonzagni; sister of Elaine Crowe of Haverhill and the late Ronald Brinkmann, Frank Brinkmann, and Elizabeth Corning; sister-in-law of Maureen L. O'Brien of Weymouth; and by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Marge's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020