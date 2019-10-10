|
Marjorie E. (Turner) Abboud, age 77, of S. Weymouth, formerly Quincy, passed away on October 6, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Marjorie was born in Cranston, R.I. She married her beloved husband of 58 years, Ace, in 1961 then settled in Quincy where they raised their family together. Marjorie volunteered at South Shore Hospital for over 10 years. She loved spending time with friends and family and entertaining during the holidays, but most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Marjorie enjoyed spending the winters in Naples and Fort Myers, Fla., with Ace while visiting family and friends. Marjorie is survived by her beloved husband, Ace Abboud of S. Weymouth; her loving children, Michael Abboud and his wife Nanci of Winthrop, Michelle Anderson of Rockland, and Marc Abboud and his wife Lisa of Yarmouth; and her cherished grandchildren, Michael, Kaylee, Alex, Rachael, Max, and Eve. Marjorie is also the sister of Richard Turner Jr., Vi Copenhaver; and the sister-in-law of Albert Abboud and his wife Marilyn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of life at Granite Links Golf Course, at 100 Quarry Hills Drive, Quincy, MA 02169, in the Ross Ballroom from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, 1 Edgewater Drive, #103, Norwood, MA 02062. Funeral arrangements for Marjorie are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in S. Weymouth. For online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019