Mark J. Hickey, of Weymouth and Hingham, passed away suddenly on November 12, 2020. Mark worked for Sager Electronics for over 30 years. He loved fishing, watching movies and learning about Native American history and culture. He had an infectious personality that people were drawn to and he was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. He will be deeply missed. He was the beloved son of Edward M. Hickey of Hanover and the late Joan Edgerton; loving brother of Michael Hickey of Weymouth, William Hickey of Hingham and the late Dennis Hickey of Whitman; cherished uncle of 2 generations of nieces and nephews. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in the parking lot of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital) South Weymouth, on Monday, November 23, at 9:30 a.m. for a procession to Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mark may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Mark's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message.