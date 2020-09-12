Mark Santosuosso Santa, died at his home on September 8th, after a long and difficult battle with Parkinsons disease. He had recently celebrated his 59th birthday. Mark was raised in Weymouth and educated in the Weymouth school system, graduating Weymouth High School in 1979. He was an exceptional athlete, excelling in baseball. He later attended Massasoit Community College. Mark spent his career in the automotive industry, split between sales and managing service departments. Mark was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and golf. His greatest love was the Boston Red Sox, through thick and thin! He played baseball throughout the Weymouth leagues into his early adult life. Mark will be remembered for his infectious sense of humor, loyal friendship and the pride he had for his children. He loved music and food | you could always count on him to have a great restaurant and best entre recommendation. Even though Marks illness was prolonged, he never lost his sense of humor, spirit or zest for life, and he never let the disease define him. Mark never complained about his circumstances. He will be so greatly missed by all those who knew him and loved him. He is survived by his son Troy Santosuosso, and his daughter Lindsay Bethoney with his granddaughters Lila and Charlotte, all of Norton. He is also survived by his favorite aunt, June Cristaldi, and his sister Kristen Kames, both of Hanson. Many cousins also mourn his passing. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Marilyn and Henry Santosuosso. As an ailurophile, Mark is also predeceased by his most beloved and memorable cats, Elliot and Julius. A very special thank you to Chelsey Segrin, Dottie Marrocco and Luna Williams Daley, Marks caregivers over the past number of years, for providing such loving care for him. A celebration of Marks life will be held at a date to be determined. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Mark, please consider The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
