Martha V. Earle
Martha V. (Mott) Earle, age 82, entered into eternal life at her home with her family at her side on August 30, 2020. Martha was born and raised in S. Weymouth, then raised her family in Halifax with her late former husband David L. Earle. She worked at Raytheon Corporation for 20 years before retiring and moving to Union Towers in Weymouth, where she was an active and beloved member of the Towers community. Devoted mother of Stephen Earle and his wife Jodie of Pembroke, Peggy Earle of Vero beach, Fla., Kenneth Earle of Waltham, and Debra Earle-Haddad and her husband Al of S. Weymouth. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur W.F. Mott, and Dorothy Edith Mott and her siblings, Dorothy, Carol, Arthur "Butch", Robert, Edwin, Chuck, David, and Curtis "Buddy" Mott, along with her precious granddaughter, Rachelle. Beloved Grammy to Daniel Earle-Haddad, Stephen Haddad and his wife Becka, Edward Haddad, Tony Mina, Michael Burnham, Kenneth Earle, and Jacob Earle. Cherished great-Grammy to GiaBella, Samara, Aubrey, And Damien. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Friday, September 4, from 9 until 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Funeral service and burial in Rockhill Cemetery, Foxborough, are private. If desired, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360. For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.

Published in The Weymouth News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
