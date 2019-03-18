|
Martin F. "Marty" Blake, Quincy Police Department, Retired, age 79, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy and South Boston, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by his loving family. Marty was born in South Boston to the late Martin A. and Mary F. (Coyne) Blake. He was raised in South Boston and was a graduate of Boston English High School, Class of 1957, and later earned a bachelors degree. He had lived in Weymouth for thirty-one years, previously in Quincy and earlier in South Boston. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal during the Vietnam era and received the Good Conduct Medal. Marty was a Quincy Police officer for thirty-three years. He was appointed to the Quincy Police Department on November 21, 1968 and served in various capacities during his career, including as assistant harbormaster with the Quincy Police Marine Unit, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the South Shore Neptune Scuba Diving Club and was a former member of the recovery team. He enjoyed woodworking, photography, and was an avid Boston sports fan. As a young man, he was involved in car racing at tracks in New Hampshire and Rhode Island and was a big NASCAR fan. Marty was a longtime active member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Quincy Lodge of Elks #943. Most of all, Marty was devoted to his family and especially to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband for forty-nine years of the late Marie J. (Arsenault) Blake. Devoted father of Suzanne M. Spargo and her husband David of Quincy, Michelle M. Micklos and her husband Ronald of Mashpee. Loving grandfather of Mary Spargo, Joseph Spargo and his wife Jillian, Sarah and Alycia Spargo, Lisa, RJ, and Daniel Micklos. Cherished great- grandfather of Paige, Payton, and Arthur. One of five siblings, Marty was the dear brother of Barbara Martin and her late husband John of Rockland, Michael Blake and his wife Joan of Plymouth, and was pre-deceased by Edward and James Leonard. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, March 22, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday, March 21, from 4 | 8 p.m. Private inurnment, with military honors, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martys memory may be made to the Quincy Lodge of Elks Scholarship Fund, c/o 254 Quarry Street, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2019