|
|
Martin J. Simons, 81, of Weymouth, passed away April 21, 2020, at a long term care facility near his home. Marty, a Korean War veteran, grew up in Boston's West End. He retired from Reese Corporation in Waltham and served the New England area for many many years with his home cake decorating artistry. During wedding and holiday seasons, he would create as many as 10 cakes in one weekend and would deliver to happy families far and wide. Martin left this earthly life just days after the passing of his beloved son Lawrence Simons. He has now joined his bride and the love of his life for 50 years, Annmarie (Mccarron) Simons. He was also the beloved father of Kimberly Simons Burgess of Virginia; and son, Patrick Simons of Weymouth. Martin was a proud grandparent to Matthew and Amanda of Virginia. A service is being planned by his family for the near future. Cremation provided by Neptune of Quincy.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020