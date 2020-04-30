Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Cremation Service - Boston
1654 Main Street
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 277-6701
For more information about
Martin Simons
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Simons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin J. Simons


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin J. Simons Obituary
Martin J. Simons, 81, of Weymouth, passed away April 21, 2020, at a long term care facility near his home. Marty, a Korean War veteran, grew up in Boston's West End. He retired from Reese Corporation in Waltham and served the New England area for many many years with his home cake decorating artistry. During wedding and holiday seasons, he would create as many as 10 cakes in one weekend and would deliver to happy families far and wide. Martin left this earthly life just days after the passing of his beloved son Lawrence Simons. He has now joined his bride and the love of his life for 50 years, Annmarie (Mccarron) Simons. He was also the beloved father of Kimberly Simons Burgess of Virginia; and son, Patrick Simons of Weymouth. Martin was a proud grandparent to Matthew and Amanda of Virginia. A service is being planned by his family for the near future. Cremation provided by Neptune of Quincy.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -