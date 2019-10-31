|
|
Mary Ann (Mortland) Cosgray, 85, of East Weymouth, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Hingham, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Evelin (Clark) Mortland. Mary was a graduate of Hingham High School, and worked for many years as an administrator for the Visiting Nurses Association. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. The greatest joys in Mary's life came from time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was the devoted mother of Elizabeth and her husband Kenneth Twombly Jr. of Dudley, N.C., Paul Contois of E. Weymouth, John Contois and his wife Liang Ru of Chester, Va., and Brenda and her husband Steven Caswell of Weymouth. She was the sister of James Mortland and his wife Victoria of Hull, and the late Joseph Mortland Jr., Daniel Mortland, and Emily Litchfield. She was the longtime companion of Donald Damon Sr. of Scituate. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Mary's caregivers, Cindy and Sandy for their compassionate care. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019