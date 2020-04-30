|
Mary A. (Lennon) Lynch of Weymouth, died April 27, 2020. Mary grew up in Jamaica Plain and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. After meeting the love of her life, Mary and her husband moved to their home in Weymouth where they still resided to this day. She had a love for the beach and spent much time at her summer home in Dennisport on the Cape. Mary enjoyed reading, and spending time with those she loved. Mary was the glue that held her family together, always keeping everyone updated on each other. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of 56 years to Edward Lynch of Weymouth. Loving mother of Michael Lynch and his wife MaryEllen of Norton, Monica Lynch of Rockland and Brian Lynch and his wife Brandie of Halifax. Devoted Grandma of Alison, Connor, Kristin, Jack and Sarah. Caring sister of William Lennon and his wife Mary of Walpole, John Lennon of Winchester and the late Joseph Lennon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be available to watch live steam on Thursday, April 30 from 10-11 a.m. on www.keohane.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 http://act.alz.org/. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Mary's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020