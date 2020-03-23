|
|
Mary "Sally" Achorn, age 86, of Sandwich and formerly of Weymouth, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Mary was raised and educated in West Roxbury. She worked in real estate as a broker for 20 years. Mary moved to Weymouth in 1970 where she raised her three children. After retirement Mary enjoyed living in Florida for ten years. Mary was a talented organist and loved dancing and playing pool. Mary is survived by her loving children Debbie Effner and her husband Gary of Weymouth, William Achorn Jr. and his partner Pater Scalata of Sandwich, and Susan McGinley and her husband James of Quincy, her cherished grandchildren Kimberly, Shawn, and Jennifer, and her great-grandchildren Adrianna, Andrew, and Ava. Services for Mary will be private for immediate family due to the current viral crisis. Donations may be made in lieu of flower to the at 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Services for Mary are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.CCShepherd.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020