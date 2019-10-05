|
Mary (Wickham) Claflin, 89, a 48-year resident of North Weymouth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham. Raised in Milton, Mary was the daughter of the late Commander Edwin and Angela Wickham and was predeceased by her brothers and sister, Edward, John, Peter and Madeline Wickham. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Leigh Claflin and is survived by her children Frederick and wife Claire of Hingham, Timothy and wife Cleida of Waltham, and Elizabeth, Leslie, and Allan of Weymouth. She was the cherished Grammy to Alexandra, Kheidee, Aliza, Nicholas, Isabel, Frederick, and Edwin and great-grandchildren, Genevieve and Kheiyo. Mary graduated from Milton High School in 1948 and went onto to attend the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, where upon graduation in 1950, was recruited as a clerk-typist by the newly formed Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, DC. After a short period, she was promoted to Assistant Intelligence Officer assigned to the Covert Operation Division of the Far East China Branch. Upon her resignation, she received a letter of commendation from CIA Director Allan Dulles. Later in life, Mary embarked on another successful career in real estate as a realtor for Jack Conway Realtor in Hingham. Marys proudest accomplishment was raising her children and later caring for her grandchildren, passing down family traditions and stories. Her friends and family will forever remember her infectious smile and witty sense of humor, her knowledge of history and love for cooking, gardening, reading and most favorite, her passion for creative writing, leaving a collection of whimsical stories to her family about her many life experiences. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Saint Agatha's Church, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Road, Hingham MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019