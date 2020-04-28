|
Mary E. (Herr) Nugent of Weymouth, died April 26, 2020, at the age of 98. Mary lived her life for her family. In retirement, she volunteered working at the Weymouth Nutrition Site. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles B. Nugent. Loving mother of Mary Martel of East Weymouth, Charles Nugent of Hanson, and John Nugent of Newburyport. Sister of the late John Herr and the late Francis Herr. She also leaves and amazing legacy of 9 adoring grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Mary's family is having a private visitiation and graveside service. A memorial funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date for all family and friends to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Weymouth Elder Services, 182 Green Street, Weymouth, MA 02191. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Mary's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020