Mary Ellen Kelley, age 77, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on January 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Mary Ellen was a lifelong Weymouth resident. Mrs. Kelley was an anesthesia coordinator at South Shore hospital, retiring after 43 years. She was a former member of the Weymouth Rollers bowling league and enjoyed traveling, gardening and was an avid reader. Mary Ellen loved walking with her Samoyed Dogs. Beloved daughter of the late James and Ellen Rae. Devoted mother of Kathleen Kelley of Weymouth. Private burial service in the Village Cemetery in Weymouth. Arrangements by the Clancy- Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For messages, see Clancylucid.com.
