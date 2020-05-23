Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Fillon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Fillon Obituary
Mary Fillon of Hull, MA formerly of Weymouth and Hingham, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her parents William & Anna Fillon as well as her loving brothers Charles and Gerard. Mary is survived by her dear sister in law Jane Fillon of Largo, FL and several nieces and nephews. Mary was an active member of the Panagia Greek Orthodox Church in Hull. She worked as a draftsperson at the Charlestown Navy Yard for many years and loved her trade very much. There was a private burial at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 23 to May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -